Step into a showcase of cultural heritage

Attendees will have the chance to engage with representatives from over 30 cultural organizations, including the American Arab Intellectual Property Association, the Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation, the Scottish Society, and many more representatives from a wide array of backgrounds. Performances will include the lively Mexico Mix Ballet Folklorico, rhythmic beats from La Furia Del Ritmo, and demonstrations from the Golden Tiger Kung Fu Academy. Food enthusiasts can sample delights from Café Boba, Honeybee’s Kitchen, and Dolce Mini Cakes LLC, among many others.

In addition to the festival, visitors can explore The Nature of Color, a new exhibit organized by the American Museum of Natural History. This captivating display delves into how color influences both nature and cultural symbolism.

The museum also features two core exhibitions: Newcomers: The People of This Place, which highlights the cultural groups that have made Grand Rapids their home, and Anishinabek: The People of This Place, which showcases the heritage of Native American communities in the region.

Admission to the Cultural Heritage Festival is included with general museum tickets. Kent County children can enter for free, while adults from Kent County enjoy a reduced admission fee. The festival is proudly sponsored by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

Located at 272 Pearl Street NW, the Grand Rapids Public Museum houses over 250,000 artifacts that tell the story of Kent County and its rich history. Join the celebration on November 2 to experience the tapestry of cultures that make Grand Rapids truly special.

Please visit grpm.org/cultural-heritage- festival for additional information about the Cultural Heritage Festival and a full schedule of performances and presentations.