Step into a showcase of cultural heritage

Grand Rapids Public Museum’s annual festival returns Nov. 2.
By
-
7
Photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is set to host its Cultural Heritage Festival on Saturday, November 2, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This exciting celebration will spotlight the diverse cultures that enrich the Grand Rapids community, featuring a dynamic array of music, dance, presentations, food, and local vendors.

 

“We’re thrilled to welcome visitors back to the 2024 Cultural Heritage Festival!” said Rob Schuitema, Director of Public Programs at the GRPM. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to unite and celebrate the rich offerings of West Michigan. We have an amazing lineup of musicians and performers you won’t want to miss, along with vendors showcasing art, delicious cuisine, and much more.”

GRPM courtesy photo

Attendees will have the chance to engage with representatives from over 30 cultural organizations, including the American Arab Intellectual Property Association, the Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation, the Scottish Society, and many more representatives from a wide array of backgrounds. Performances will include the lively Mexico Mix Ballet Folklorico, rhythmic beats from La Furia Del Ritmo, and demonstrations from the Golden Tiger Kung Fu Academy. Food enthusiasts can sample delights from Café Boba, Honeybee’s Kitchen, and Dolce Mini Cakes LLC, among many others.

GRPM courtesy photo.

In addition to the festival, visitors can explore The Nature of Color, a new exhibit organized by the American Museum of Natural History. This captivating display delves into how color influences both nature and cultural symbolism.

The museum also features two core exhibitions: Newcomers: The People of This Place, which highlights the cultural groups that have made Grand Rapids their home, and Anishinabek: The People of This Place, which showcases the heritage of Native American communities in the region.

GRPM courtesy photo.

Admission to the Cultural Heritage Festival is included with general museum tickets. Kent County children can enter for free, while adults from Kent County enjoy a reduced admission fee. The festival is proudly sponsored by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

Located at 272 Pearl Street NW, the Grand Rapids Public Museum houses over 250,000 artifacts that tell the story of Kent County and its rich history. Join the celebration on November 2 to experience the tapestry of cultures that make Grand Rapids truly special.

Please visit grpm.org/cultural-heritage-festival for additional information about the Cultural Heritage Festival and a full schedule of performances and presentations.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR