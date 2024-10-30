Step into a showcase of cultural heritage

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is set to host its Cultural Heritage Festival on Saturday, November 2, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This exciting celebration will spotlight the diverse cultures that enrich the Grand Rapids community, featuring a dynamic array of music, dance, presentations, food, and local vendors.
“We’re thrilled to welcome visitors back to the 2024 Cultural Heritage Festival!” said Rob Schuitema, Director of Public Programs at the GRPM. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to unite and celebrate the rich offerings of West Michigan. We have an amazing lineup of musicians and performers you won’t want to miss, along with vendors showcasing art, delicious cuisine, and much more.”
Facebook Comments