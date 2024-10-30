Rise in food insecurity sparks food bank expansion

As food insecurity continues to impact communities across Michigan, Feeding America West Michigan is set to open a new headquarters and distribution center in Kentwood. This facility will enhance the nonprofit’s capacity to serve its 40-county area, allowing it to distribute 37.5 million meals annually—a 37 percent increase at a time when demand for food assistance is rising.

“Food insecurity isn’t just about hunger – it’s a complex issue involving system gaps, insufficient income, and lack of access to nourishing choices,” said Kenneth R. Estelle, President and CEO of Feeding America West Michigan. “Many of our neighbors are just one job loss or medical crisis away from not having enough to eat. This new facility will allow us to address these challenges more comprehensively and empower our neighbors to make the right food decisions for themselves and their families.”

Since its inception in 1981, Feeding America West Michigan has reclaimed millions of pounds of safe, surplus food from various sources. With the help of dedicated volunteers, the organization sorts, stores, and distributes food through a network of more than 800 partners, ensuring that meals reach families in need rather than ending up in landfills. Its service area spans 40 of Michigan’s 83 counties, from the Indiana border to the Upper Peninsula.

In 2024, Feeding America West Michigan has noted a 14.8 percent increase in participation at its Mobile Food Pantry distributions. This follows a significant 27.6 percent rise in participation in 2023. A notable aspect of this increase is that many of the families accessing these services are doing so for the first time, highlighting a growing need for food assistance in the community.

The new facility, spanning 120,600 square feet, marks a significant investment of $19.6 million dedicated to improving the organization’s food distribution capabilities and expanding its programs. Among the key initiatives are plans to expand senior and youth programs, such as Gather 2 Grow, particularly in areas with limited food access. The organization aims to increase Mobile Food Pantry services to reach isolated rural communities, enhance food rescue efforts to minimize waste while feeding those in need, and provide better support and training for partner agencies. Additionally, a demonstration kitchen will be utilized to improve nutritional education.

The facility was funded through thousands of community donations, a significant contribution from Meijer, and support from the Kent County Board of Commissioners, leaving the food bank debt-free.

The organization’s administrative teams have already relocated to the new site. However, to facilitate the transfer of millions of pounds of food from its Comstock Park warehouse to the new location, the food bank will temporarily close from December 24, 2024, to January 10, 2025. The new warehouse will be fully operational and open for regular business on January 13, 2025.

Since 1981, Feeding America West Michigan has provided over 500 million meals through partnerships with more than 800 agencies. For more information about the organization and how to support its mission, visit FeedWM.org.