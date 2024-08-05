Museum readies for another ‘Adventure’

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is gearing up for a new annual event. Located at 272 Pearl Street, NW in downtown Grand Rapids, the museum will host the second iteration of the Grand River Adventure on August 17, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event, free with general admission, invites the public to an immersive journey through the Grand River’s past, present, and future. Designed to raise awareness, inspire action, and promote community involvement in preserving this vital local resource, the event promises a day of exploration and education.

Visitors can engage with interactive stations in the GRPM Galleria, focusing on the science, nature, and preservation of the Grand River. These stations offer insights into the river’s history and present condition, fostering a deeper appreciation and awareness of its importance. Local artists, river enthusiasts, and community organizations will enhance the event’s educational and collaborative aspects. Guided river walks led by GRPM VP of Science & Education Dr. Stephanie Ogren and her team of experts will take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We’re excited to welcome back community partners and visitors for Grand River Adventure,” said Dr. Stephanie Ogren, VP of Science and Education at the GRPM. “Through education, engagement, and collaboration, we hope to share information about the exciting projects happening along the river including information about threatened and endangered species.”

Partners will provide educational activities, ways to help preserve the watershed, and river-inspired artwork. Zoology, an indoor zoo near Grand Rapids, will bring local animals for guests to interact with and learn about.

Partners for the 2024 Grand River Adventure include Annis Water Resource Institute, Brushwell Designs, the Grand Rapids Audubon Club, Grand Valley State University Art Gallery, Joyful Wildcrafting, the Lower Grand Rapids Organization of Watersheds, Ottawa County Park, Piece n Pebble, Plaster Creek Stewards, Querkus Creative, Red Hydrant Press, Tours Around Michigan, the US Environmental Protection Agency, and Zoology.

Advance ticket purchase is recommended for a seamless visit. The GRPM offers discounts for Kent County residents, including free admission for Kent County children ages 17 and under.

The GRPM participates in the “Museums for All” program, an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, to offer reduced general admission to EBT/WIC cardholders, and the Blue Star Museums initiative which allows active duty U.S. military personnel and their families free admission and up to five family members through September 2, 2024. Reserve your tickets today at grpm.org. For further information, please contact Amy Coon at acoon@grpm.org or 616.929.1726.