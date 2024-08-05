As summer draws to a close and the school year approaches, there’s no better time for a family getaway to Ludington. Just a short drive from Grand Rapids, this charming lakeside town offers a perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and family-friendly activities. Here’s a weekend itinerary to make the most of your end-of-summer trip to Ludington.

Friday Afternoon: Arrival and Beach Time

Start your weekend with a scenic drive to Ludington, arriving in the early afternoon. Check into one of the family-friendly accommodations in Mason County. Whether you’re looking for a convenient hotel, an independent property near the beach, or a cottage on Hamlin Lake, you’ll find the perfect spot for your family’s needs.

Once settled, head straight to Stearns Park Beach. With its soft sandy shores and clear waters, it’s the ideal place to unwind after your journey. The beach features a playground for the kids, a skate park for the adventurous, and plenty of space for a family picnic. Don’t forget to stroll down the North Breakwater Pier to the iconic Ludington North Breakwater Light, offering stunning views and a perfect photo opportunity. For some fun snacks or drinks, check out The Sandbox, the beach’s concession stand.

Friday Evening: Dinner and Sunset Bonfire

After a fun-filled afternoon, enjoy dinner at Jamesport Brewing Company, where the menu offers a variety of dishes to please both adults and children. From delicious burgers to fresh seafood, there’s something for everyone. Summer is a great time to dine on their deck or in their Portside Garden Bar and Kitchen that overlooks the harbor.

If your trip is timed near the end of the month, head back to Stearns Park Beach for the Sunset Beach Bonfire on August 29 from 8-10 pm. These community bonfires are a summer staple in Ludington, offering live music, a chance to mingle with locals and other visitors, and a beautiful sunset overlooking Lake Michigan. It’s a magical way to end your first day, with the kids enjoying the open space and the whole family soaking in the beautiful sunset.

Saturday Morning: Exploring Ludington State Park

Kick off your Saturday with a hearty breakfast at Old Hamlin, a Ludington tradition, or Cafe 106’s sidewalk cafe. Both spots offer delicious menus, perfect to fuel yourself for a busy day!

Next, venture to Ludington State Park, a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Start with a hike on one of the many scenic trails, such as the Lost Lake Trail or the Island Trail. Both are easy enough for young children and offer breathtaking views of the park’s diverse ecosystems. Don’t miss the chance to visit the Big Sable Point Lighthouse, where you can climb to the top for panoramic views of Lake Michigan.

Saturday Afternoon: Water Activities and Lunch

Ludington State Park is also home to Hamlin Lake, perfect for a variety of water activities. Rent a kayak, paddleboard, or a small boat from the park’s concession stand and spend a couple of hours exploring the calm waters. For a more relaxing option, take a swim or float down the park’s stretch of the Big Sable River to Lake Michigan.

For lunch, venture to nearby Stix, just a few miles outside the park entrance. Offering a great selection of menu items perfect for the family, like their famous pizza, you can also enjoy a game of bowling or the outdoor biergarten space as you take a break from your outdoor adventures.

Saturday Evening: Downtown Delights

After an adventurous day, head back to downtown Ludington for dinner. Blu Moon Bistro’s rooftop deck or Ludington Bay Brewing Company are great options with outdoor spots to enjoy the warm summer night.

Post-dinner, take a leisurely walk through downtown. Browse the unique shops and perhaps treat the kids to some ice cream at House of Flavors, a Ludington institution known for its delicious and inventive flavors. Visitors always make a tradition to enjoy their ice cream cone while walking to nearby Waterfront Park, where you can enjoy the playground area and public art while catching up-close views of the SS Badger returning or leaving the harbor at sunset.

Sunday Morning: Maritime Museum and Mini Golf

On your final morning, families can choose between two great attractions. For families with young kids, Sandcastles Children’s Museum is a must-visit. With over 30 interactive exhibits, including the SS Badger play ship, a real Cessna airplane, and a mini pizzeria, this museum offers endless opportunities for creativity and learning, keeping little ones engaged and entertained for hours.

For families with older kids looking for a more educational attraction, visit the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum. The interactive exhibits and hands-on activities make it a hit with kids and adults alike. Learn about Ludington’s rich maritime history and enjoy the stunning harbor views.

Before heading home, squeeze in a round of mini-golf at the Jaycees Mini Golf Course overlooking Stearns Park Beach. It’s a great way to cap off your trip with some light-hearted competition and family fun.

Sunday Afternoon: Farewell Lunch and Departure

Enjoy a farewell lunch at Legacy Plaza, where your family can choose from quick-casual dining options like Cluck Bucket and Keeper’s Fish Shack. Whether you’re looking for fresh fish, a famous hot pretzel, or unique chicken dishes, you’ll find something for everyone to enjoy. The plaza offers fun yard games and a great outdoor setting to enjoy the bustling downtown atmosphere. Afterward, take one last walk along the beach or downtown before heading back to Grand Rapids, refreshed and ready for the school year ahead.

Ludington’s blend of natural beauty, family-friendly activities, and welcoming community makes it the perfect destination for an end-of-summer getaway. With this itinerary, your family is sure to create lasting memories and enjoy one last adventure before school starts. Start planning your late summer getaway at PureLudington.com.