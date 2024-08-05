Fine dining— Clearly!

I have golfed at Clearbrook Golf Club for years, but never took the time to actually sit down and enjoy a meal at its highly rated restaurant.

Whenever I finished a round, I walked by the Grille Room at Clearbrook, noticed how busy it was, how happy people looked, and told myself I had to come back soon.

Finally, after years of putting my visit off, I determined I couldn’t wait any longer.

One Wednesday night in early May, I booked a reservation online, invited a longtime friend from college, and prepared to check another West Michigan culinary destination off my list.

When we arrived at the restaurant, just minutes outside of downtown Saugatuck, the formal, traditional interior triggered so many positive childhood experiences of fine dining with my family. ‘They just don’t make places like this anymore,’ I thought to myself.

Soon the hostess seated us at an amazing window table overlooking the course.

Our waiter, Barry, accelerated the good vibes from the moment he arrived.

He was cool, laid back and always smiling. As we reviewed the menu, he explained the bread was made fresh this morning and didn’t need any butter on it.

Barry was right. The bread was so satisfying, and we demolished it.

“I saw what you guys did there,” he said as he pointed to the empty basket and brought back another basket of warm bread.

My friend ordered wine, while I went with an Old Fashioned. Both were refreshing and just what we needed after long days.

Then it was time…drumroll, please…to order the entrees.

I immediately gravitated toward the seafood pasta dish comprised of Maine lobster pieces, linguine, diced tomatoes, lemon and Pernod cream sauté, and garden herbs. It was light, fresh, and full of flavor.

My friend ordered the chicken breast, which featured a white wine, herb buttered chicken broth, and lemon juice pan-sauté, brine-marinated chicken, lyonnaise wild and long-grain rice with sautéed onion and celery, plus broccoli florettes and cherry tomatoes.

Great presentation, even better taste.

“This chicken is unbelievable,” she said after a few bites.

A manager came by and complimented me on my purple tropical shirt. ‘Now I am definitely coming back,’ I thought. ‘They get me.’

We dined, laughed, talked with Barry, and repeated. Before we knew it, the restaurant was closed, and we were still there. The sign of a great time.

After my next round of golf, I know where I am stopping.