Metro Cruise brings classic cars to 28th Street

Classic car enthusiasts will be parking themselves along 28th Street this weekend.

The 17th annual 28th Street Metro Cruise is set to take place over two days: 2-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

Main event sites are Rogers Plaza, 972 28th St. SW, and Woodland Mall, 3195 28th St. SE.

In addition to classic car displays, the experience will feature food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, kids’ entertainment, a Miss Metro Cruise Finale and the red carpet-esque Dream Wheels event.

After the cancelation of the 2020 event and what event organizers said was a different experience last year due to COVID-19 and high heat, the 2022 event will expand with extra features.

New additions for this year include more kids’ activities, shade tents, additional collector car spaces and expanded offerings at the Woodland Mall site.

The Rapid will provide a free shuttle service for event attendees throughout the weekend.

Metro Cruise is presented by the Wyoming-Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce.

A full schedule and more information are here.