Museum brings new life to old streets

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is inviting visitors to step deeper into the city’s past with the expansion of its beloved Streets of Old Grand Rapids exhibit, set to open May 2026.

The second-floor expansion adds two new spaces to the long-standing exhibit, which has for decades transported guests to the 1890s through recreated storefronts, streetscapes, and immersive environments reflecting the people and industries that shaped West Michigan.

“Streets of Old Grand Rapids has always been one of the most iconic exhibits at the Museum,” said Andrea Melvin, curatorial manager at the museum. “This expansion allows us to share even more of the stories that make our community unique. The Kent Scientific Institute represents the very beginning of what is now the Grand Rapids Public Museum, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to experience this new addition to the exhibit.”

One of the new spaces, the Kent Scientific Institute, depicts the origins of the museum itself. Formed in 1868 through the merger of John Ball’s Grand Rapids Lyceum of Natural History and its Cabinet of Curiosities with a local scientific club of high school students, the institute will showcase some of the museum’s earliest natural history specimens. Guests entering the exhibit will step into a late-1800s classroom repurposed to house growing collections, offering a glimpse into the curiosity and ambition that sparked the museum’s creation.

A second, yet-to-be-announced 1890s-era business will also be featured on the expanded second floor. Museum officials say more details about this addition will be released as the opening approaches.

The expansion reflects the museum’s commitment to preserving regional history while creating engaging, hands-on experiences for visitors of all ages. Much of the exhibit relies on artifacts donated by community members over decades, ensuring the stories on display reflect the voices and experiences of local residents.

Visitors can explore the expanded Streets of Old Grand Rapids beginning in May 2026, included with regular museum admission. Tickets may be purchased in advance at grpm.org