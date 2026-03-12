Michigan storytellers shine on the big screen

Wealthy Theatre is putting Michigan’s emerging filmmakers in the spotlight with its upcoming Open Projector Night on Wednesday, March 18, giving local audiences a chance to see new work and connect with the artists behind it.

“Each Open Projector Night showcases the energy and talent that make Michigan’s film community so special,” said Nicholas Hartman, film curator at Wealthy Theatre. “It’s an inspiring way to bring filmmakers and film lovers together under one roof to connect, learn and celebrate local storytelling.”

Hosted by Grand Rapids-based filmmaker and Grand Valley State University professor Joel Potrykus, this year’s program features ten short films that range from comedy to suspense. The lineup includes Kenny Acker’s “The Rink,” Valerio Cafagna’s “Squared Circles,” Philip Carrel’s “Ambient Night,” Dawson Fryzel’s “Where is Everybody Going?,” Tony Halchak’s “Jacques (As You Like It),” Maxwell Lovy’s “Jokes for the Chaser,” Eric Machiela’s “A Paranormal Night in Eagle Harbor Lighthouse,” Immanuel Mock and Sonny Ski’s “Mind Music 3,” Darius Quinn’s “You Don’t Know What You’re Talking About,” and Caleb Joshua Wilson’s “Starshine.”

After the screenings, audiences can participate in a Q&A with the filmmakers and vote for their favorite films. Prizes include theater passes, cash awards, and social media spotlights, with a jury prize of $100 sponsored by The Film and Media Alliance of West Michigan. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are available online or at the door for an additional $2.

For more information on Open Projector Night and the Grand Rapids Community Media Center, visit grcmc.org.