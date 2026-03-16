Connect Local GR links small businesses with big buyers

A new event in downtown Grand Rapids aims to bring the region’s biggest buyers and its smallest businesses face to face — with the goal of turning conversations into contracts.

The City of Grand Rapids Office of Equity & Engagement will host Connect Local GR: A Buyers & Business Exchange on Thursday, April 2, at DeVos Place. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is the first event of its kind in West Michigan.

Connect Local GR: A Buyers & Business Exchange is designed to bring more than a billion dollars in annual regional purchasing power into one room. City and county departments, major employers and large private-sector organizations will meet directly with local, small and diverse businesses. Participating organizations include Corewell Health, Steelcase, Gentex, Grand Rapids Community College, Meijer, Gerald R. Ford International Airport and others.

“Connect Local GR reflects our commitment to building a more inclusive and resilient local economy,” said Mark Washington. “When major buyers, such as government, open their doors to small and diverse businesses, it strengthens our entire region. This event is about creating practical pathways for opportunity—ensuring that local entrepreneurs have the access, information, and relationships they need to grow and thrive here in Grand Rapids.”

The event highlights key issues in the region, including economic equity, inclusive procurement and regional business growth, and flips the usual vendor fair model. Instead of small businesses trying to get noticed, buyers will host tables and share what they buy, how vendors can qualify, and what opportunities are coming up. The goal is to help local businesses build relationships early — before bids or requests for proposals are released.

“This event is about access,” said Amaad Hardy. “We want small and diverse businesses to see that opportunities are real and within reach. When buyers and vendors can speak directly, ask questions, and build trust, it opens the door for more local companies to compete and succeed.”

Connect Local GR will also feature Resource Alley, where support organizations and financial institutions will provide information on certification, technical assistance and access to capital. A mainstage panel titled “Where Opportunity Meets Access: Breaking Into Big Procurement” will offer practical advice to attendees. Lunch will be available from local food vendors.

Registration for the free event is available on Eventbrite.