Meijer Gardens powers up the holiday magic

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is heading into the holidays with fresh accolades, expanded programming and enough sparkle to make even the grinchiest Grinch’s heart grow three sizes. That’s right, the nationally acclaimed destination was recently named a winner in the Good Housekeeping 2026 Travel Awards, earning a spot in the Memorable Attractions category for the first time, adding an extra layer of shine to an already festive season.

That momentum sets the stage for a holiday lineup packed with tradition, creativity and immersive experiences—including the fast-growing favorite, ENLIGHTEN.

But first, the annual University of Michigan Health—West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition runs Nov. 26 through Jan. 4, 2026, filling Meijer Gardens with more than 40 decorated trees and cultural displays from around the world. Indoors, the gardens transform into a botanical winter wonderland layered with poinsettias, evergreens, amaryllis and twinkling lights. The beloved Railway Garden once again weaves through the Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse and surrounding spaces, where handcrafted trains, trolleys and miniature landmarks animate a living landscape of art, architecture and nature.

Returning for its second year, ENLIGHTEN at Meijer Gardens—presented by PNC Bank—offers a glowing, atmospheric evening journey that blends light, sound, nature and sculpture in extraordinary ways. Running evenings from Nov. 24 through Jan. 3, 2026, the specially ticketed experience leads guests along a curated one-mile pathway beginning at the Amphitheater, where illuminated installations, ambient soundscapes, interactive displays and world-renowned sculptures come alive in the winter landscape. It’s peaceful, transportive and quickly becoming one of Grand Rapids’ signature holiday traditions. Timed tickets are available now. With global customs, dazzling displays, botanical beauty and the expanding glow of ENLIGHTEN, Meijer Gardens promises its brightest holiday season yet—rooted in culture, illuminated by art and powered by community.

Key Dates:

Seasonal highlights include the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.; Santa Claus and Rooftop Reindeer visits on Saturdays Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, 13 and 20 from 1–4 p.m. in Michigan’s Farm Garden; Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Garden Pavilion on Tuesdays Dec. 2, 9 and 16 from 5–8 p.m.; and Celebrating Cultural Traditions programs on Tuesdays Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, 9 and 16 at 6 p.m. in the BISSELL Corridor, as well as Saturdays Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, 13 and 20 at 1 p.m. in the O-A-K Theater.

Meijer Gardens will be closed Nov. 27; Dec. 24, 25 and 31; Jan. 1; and each Monday in January and February.