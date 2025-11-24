Hakuna Matata, it’s Lion King ticket time

One of Broadway’s biggest, boldest, most breathtaking productions is returning to DeVos Performance Hall — and as of today, tickets for Disney’s The Lion King are officially on sale. If you’ve been waiting for your moment, this is it. And yes, they will go fast.

Celebrating nearly 30 years on Broadway, The Lion King remains a global powerhouse. Since its 1997 debut, more than 127 million people have experienced the show across 30 productions worldwide — an achievement few musicals can even imagine. Visionary director Julie Taymor’s groundbreaking staging, costumes and masks forever changed the look and feel of modern musical theater.

Grand Rapids audiences can catch the spectacle April 8–26, 2026, with opening night on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. The three-week engagement features a full schedule of evening and matinee performances, giving you plenty of chances to grab a seat — assuming you don’t wait too long.

Of course, the music remains the heart of it all. The score blends Elton John and Tim Rice’s iconic songs from the animated film with new pieces and additional music by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer. The result is a lush, cinematic soundscape that moves from sweeping pop ballads to vibrant choral harmonies.

Tickets — along with Extra Magic Packages that include premium seating and show merchandise — go on sale to the public at noon on Monday, Nov. 24. Starting Nov. 24, 2025, tickets will be available at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office, through Ticketmaster and online at BroadwayGrandRapids.com. Groups of 10 or more may reserve by calling 616-235-6285.

A quick note: Only DeVos Performance Hall, Ticketmaster and BroadwayGrandRapids.com are official ticket outlets. Buying elsewhere means you may be out of luck if tickets are lost, fake or need updates.

With eight productions running worldwide and a shelf full of Tonys, Grammys and international awards, The Lion King remains a cultural event everywhere it goes — and this Grand Rapids return is one of the city’s most anticipated engagements of the year.

Ready? Because the countdown has officially started. And if history is any indication, those tickets won’t be sitting around.