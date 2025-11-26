Show Ada some love with a gift card that stays local

Holiday shopping in Ada comes with its own charm: bright storefronts, bustling shops and plenty of places to discover the perfect gift. But this year, locals say it’s even easier to spend a day out with the girls and check off every name on their lists thanks to a new community initiative designed to keep holiday cheer—and dollars—close to home.

The Ada Business Association and the Ada Downtown Development Authority have teamed up on Love Your Local, a gift-giving campaign that champions the village’s small businesses while simplifying the seasonal scramble. The star of the effort is a digital “Love Your Local” gift card, redeemable at more than 20 participating shops, studios and restaurants throughout downtown.

“The ‘Love Your Local’ campaign encourages shoppers to support the unique businesses that make Ada a special place,” said Kim Rantala, executive director, Ada Business Association. “When you shop local, you help strengthen the community and keep dollars spent here in Ada.”

It’s the kind of program that turns a casual Saturday into a curated holiday tour: start with a latte at Foxtail Coffee Ada Village, pop into Gina’s Boutique to scout winter knitwear, wander over to Pursuit Paper and Gift for stocking stuffers, then linger over lunch at The Post Tavern—all with a single card.

According to digital gifting platform Yiftee, the card is more than convenient. The company reports that 51 percent of “Love Your Local” cardholders visit new businesses, and shoppers typically spend 30 percent more than the card balance, a boost that directly supports Ada’s business community.

“As a small-business owner, I see firsthand how much local support matters,” said Croft Haus owner, Liz Haan. “Programs like this bring new faces through our doors and remind our regulars how much their loyalty means. It’s a win for everyone in Ada.”

And that win continues to grow. The list of participating businesses expands weekly, already featuring Ada Garage Bar and Grill, Ada Hotel, Ada Village Pharmacy, Beyond by Bill and Paul’s, Croft Haus, Fort Collective, Foxtail Coffee Ada Village, Gina’s Boutique, Goldwin Ada Hardware, Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery, MudPenny, Myrth, O’Briens Schoolhouse, Pilates in Ada, Pursuit Paper and Gift, Revolve Cycle Studio, Roman James Men, SkinCo Lab, The Artisan Fox, The Lark, The Pantry, The Post Tavern, Rix Restaurant, Tip Toes Ada, Village Kids Consignment Boutique and Zeytin Turkish Restaurant.

Whether you’re plotting a festive outing with friends or looking for a one-size-fits-all gift for teachers, hosts or neighbors, the Love Your Local card makes holiday gifting feel easy—and undeniably Ada.

To participate, purchase a “Love Your Local” gift card online. For details, visit adavillage.com/loveyourlocal.