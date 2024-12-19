Historic Map Gets High-Tech Makeover

A 1938 hand-carved map of Michigan, displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, has been given a high-tech update, blending history and innovation to bring the state’s past to life. Thanks to a partnership with Brooklyn-based Thought Process, the museum’s 86-year-old exhibit has received an exciting update. The map, which traces Michigan’s geographical and cultural history, now features immersive projections that highlight key stories from the state’s past—stories that have long shaped its present and continue to resonate today.

Located on the museum’s third floor at 272 Pearl St NW, this Michigan map was originally crafted in 1938 by artists employed by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) as part of a national effort to alleviate the economic struggles of the Great Depression. Its intricate topography was originally designed to help illustrate the state’s diverse landscapes, but now, thanks to innovative projection mapping technology, it tells a far richer story.

The map, made from repurposed plywood crates (a clever solution when balsa wood proved too costly), has undergone a dramatic transformation. Using digital projections, visitors can now see how Michigan has evolved over time—from its forests and waterways to the network of Native American trails that eventually became the highways we drive today. The animations also delve into the history of the Anishinaabe peoples, showing their historic territories, the lands ceded through treaties, and the present-day locations of Michigan’s 12 federally recognized tribes.

Connecting Past and Present Through Technology

As the museum’s Anishinabek: The People of This Place exhibit closes for renovations in January 2025, the refreshed Michigan map will serve as a key educational tool, continuing to tell the story of Michigan’s Native American communities. Through the use of cutting-edge projection mapping, the map shows how deforestation, land treaties, and the movement of Tribal nations over the centuries shaped the Michigan we know today. It’s a powerful, visual reminder of the state’s deep Native American roots.

“The augmented map allows us to integrate both physical and digital history,” says Katerina Johnson, GRPM’s director of exhibits. “It’s an engaging way for people to see the transformation of Michigan through both a historical and contemporary lens.”

The enhancements also highlight significant aspects of the state’s landscape, from historic Anishinaabe place names to the Tribal headquarters of the state’s 12 federally recognized tribes. The projections reveal how Indigenous trails once crisscrossed the state, forming the backbone of the highway system we rely on today. For anyone curious about the evolution of Michigan’s transportation or its deep Indigenous heritage, this map is a must-see.

A Legacy of Work, Art, and Innovation

The map’s creation during the WPA era was part of a broader effort to employ out-of-work artists and workers during the Great Depression. When the Grand Rapids Public Museum requested a topographical map of Michigan, the WPA artists were tasked with creating one from wood. At the time, costs were a significant concern, and the museum had to get creative. Instead of the original $75 balsa wood, the map was made from recycled plywood, salvaged from crates once used by the Automatic Music Company. It’s a fitting story of resourcefulness—much like the map itself.

As the map has continued to capture the interest of visitors over the years, it has remained a timeless piece of Grand Rapids’ history. When the museum moved to its current building in 1994, the map was one of the star exhibits, where it continues to spark curiosity about Michigan’s physical and cultural landscapes.

A Bridge to the Future

As Anishinabek: The People of This Place closes for renovations in early 2025, the newly enhanced Michigan map will help fill the gap in sharing the story of the state’s Indigenous peoples. The public can experience the augmented map through early 2025, and members of Michigan’s Tribal community are invited to visit for free on January 4 and 5, 2025, with proof of Tribal I.D.

Looking ahead, the Grand Rapids Public Museum plans to continue telling the story of Michigan’s Indigenous heritage with even more digital and interactive exhibits, ensuring that these vital stories are not just preserved, but brought to life for generations to come.

Visiting Information:

The Michigan map with augmented projections is located on the third floor of the Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St NW. Regular museum hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit grpm.org for more information and holiday hours.