Four Things to Do This Weekend in Grand Rapids

From dazzling holiday light displays to thrilling ski slopes and football showdowns, there’s no shortage of festive activities to keep you busy through the weekend and beyond.

Visit ‘ENLIGHTEN’ at Frederik Meijer Gardens

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park invites families to experience ENLIGHTEN, a stunning holiday light spectacle that’s sure to brighten your season. Running through Jan. 4, the immersive light show is produced by renowned companies Lightswitch and Upstaging, bringing one of the most impressive holiday displays in the country to Grand Rapids. The show is designed to delight with its brilliant colors and captivating installations. Timed tickets are available for select dates through the end of the holiday season, with weekday availability offering a bit more flexibility. Ticket prices range from $10 to $20 for Meijer Gardens members and $12 to $24 for nonmembers. Discounts are available for large groups or those with EBT/SNAP benefits. Be sure to check out all the details and purchase your tickets at MeijerGardens.org/ENLIGHTEN. Show dates include Thursday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 4.



Hit the Slopes at Cannonsburg Ski Area

Winter sports enthusiasts, rejoice! The slopes at Cannonsburg Ski Area open for the season with a 2-inch base and the promise of more snow in the forecast. After hitting the slopes, head to the Cedar Lounge, which opens for the season at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. Offering hearty fare like brisket nachos, burgers, and mac & cheese, plus a selection of local microbrews, the Cedar Lounge is the perfect place to warm up or just enjoy the ambiance of a ski lodge. Looking for a full getaway? Starting Dec. 19, you can get 20% off your stay at Ada Hotel when you show your Cannonsburg lift ticket receipt. For more information, visit Cannonsburg.com/tickets-passes.

Give Back with City Barbeque’s Food Drive



City Barbeque, located at 3050 28th St SE in Kentwood, is spreading some holiday cheer by encouraging guests to give back to local food banks. Through Dec. 23, simply bring in a canned food item to receive $1.25 off your dine-in or carryout order. It’s a simple way to make a big difference while enjoying some delicious barbecue. One discount per person/check per day, so bring a can, save a little, and help feed your neighbors.

Bears vs. Lions, Take 2

Football fans, mark your calendars! On Sunday, Dec. 22 at noon, Chicago Beef Joint (822 Ottawa Ave. NW) will be the place to watch the Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions in their second showdown of the season. With plenty of Bears and Lions fans filling the joint, you can expect a lively atmosphere as you enjoy a classic Italian Beef sandwich, a Chicago Dog and other Windy City fare along with some special themed drinks and an abundance of beers on tap. Arrive early to grab your spot—this game day is sure to be packed!