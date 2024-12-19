Three Epic NYE Parties in GR & Beyond

Grand Rapidians are invited to ring in 2025 with these unforgettable New Year’s Eve events, each offering its own unique vibe. Whether you’re ready to dance the night away at a massive party downtown, indulge in an opulent dinner fit for Gatsby, or groove to disco beats in a chic Ada hotel, there’s an epic celebration waiting for you. Head downtown for the wild energy and five floors of entertainment at The B.O.B., step back in time for a glamorous Roaring Twenties soirée at Mangiamo’s Gatsby’s Mansion, embrace your inner disco diva at the stylish Ada Hotel or head to one of these events at the JW Marriott and Amway Grand. No matter which event you choose, you’re guaranteed to end the year on a high note and start 2025 in style.

New Year’s Eve at The B.O.B.

The Big Old Building (B.O.B., for short), 20 Monroe Ave NW, in downtown Grand Rapids is the place to be this New Year’s Eve as it hosts the largest party in the city, bringing together five floors of exhilarating entertainment. From live music and stand-up comedy to gourmet dining and crafted cocktails, this is the ultimate celebration to welcome 2025.

Guests can choose from a variety of ticket options, including general admission, exclusive dinner packages, or comedy show access at Dr. Grins. The night kicks off at 6 p.m. with a pre-party featuring appetizers and champagne on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd floors, ensuring guests are in the celebratory mood early. At 8 p.m., live DJs take over the dance floors at HOME, Bobarino’s, Ashton, and Eve, while the Game Room offers a fun karaoke option for those looking to sing their way into the New Year.

For food lovers, the evening includes a strolling dinner from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ashton and Judson’s, offering everything from roasted Brussels sprouts and butter-whipped Yukon potatoes to burgundy wine-braised pot roast and traditional lasagna. For those attending Ali Sultan’s comedy show, the event also includes pre-party access, adding an extra layer of entertainment. With ticket prices ranging from $50 to $75 for pre-sale options and $60 at the door, guests can enjoy an unforgettable night of celebration, entertainment, and mouthwatering food at one of Grand Rapids’ most iconic venues. For those looking for the VIP experience, bottle service reservations are available.

As a reminder, all ticket holders must be in the building by 10 p.m., with a dress code in place for the evening. And while entry after 10 p.m. may result in longer wait times, the experience at The B.O.B. will be well worth it. Check out the BOB’s dress code and safety policy here.

Gatsby’s Mansion Soirée at Mangiamo

Step back in time to the roaring twenties with Mangiamo’s Gatsby’s Mansion Soirée this New Year’s Eve, an exclusive event inspired by the decadence and glamour of the Jazz Age. Celebrate the arrival of 2025 with an evening of live jazz music, exquisite fine dining, and vintage-inspired cocktails.

The event begins with a four-course dinner at either the first or second seating, with menu options such as Oysters Rockefeller, Truffle Cappuccino Soup, Surf & Turf, and a Chocolate Berry Tart for dessert. After dinner, head to Mo’s Cocktail Lounge, the venue’s hidden speakeasy bar, to enjoy expertly crafted Prohibition-era cocktails in an intimate setting. Guests can also enjoy gourmet snacks throughout the night and capture memories with a roaming photographer, offering vintage-style photos to take home.

For those seeking a full night of indulgence, the countdown seating begins at 10 p.m. and continues until 12:30 a.m., ensuring you’ll be in the heart of the action when the clock strikes midnight. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their finest 1920s attire to fully embrace the theme. Tickets range from $60 for general admission, which includes access from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., to $145 for the Countdown Seating.

Mangiamo, located at 1033 Lake Dr. SE, offers a lavish way to ring in the New Year, combining the elegance of a bygone era with contemporary luxury. For those eager to keep up with the event’s updates and announcements, Mangiamo’s Instagram (@mangiamograndrapids) and website provide behind-the-scenes glimpses and details. Tickets are available here. Find out more at mangiamogr.com.

Disco Fever at Ada Hotel, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.–1 a.m. Jan. 1

The stunning new Ada Hotel, 7415 River Street SE, is turning back the clock this New Year’s Eve with a glittering disco-themed celebration, where the 1970s come alive in style. The chic venue invites guests to don their best retro-chic attire, hit the dance floor, and count down to 2025 under the sparkle of glittering lights.



The evening features exclusive access to the stylish Rix Restaurant, where guests can enjoy strolling appetizers and custom cocktails, along with party favors to add to the festive atmosphere. With tickets priced at $115 per person, this event promises an upscale experience with a nod to nostalgic fun.

For those looking to elevate their night, Ada Hotel offers a room package that includes a bottle of champagne, a voucher for coffee at Foxtail Coffee in Ada, and a late checkout, making it easy to extend the celebration into New Year’s Day. Whether you’re attending with friends or enjoying a romantic night out, this disco-inspired soirée is the perfect way to ring in the new year in Grand Rapids with a touch of glamour and fun.

“Our goal is to create memorable experiences that bring people together and celebrate the joy of the season,” said Becky Jones, Ada Hotel general manager. “Whether it’s relaxing after a day on the slopes, taking in a holiday classic, or dancing until the ball drops, Ada Hotel oﬀers something for everyone.”

Tickets can be purchased here. For more information on the promotion and events at Ada Hotel visit www.adahotel.com.