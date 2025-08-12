Top brunch spots— Part 4

Whether you’re a weekend warrior chasing blueberry pancakes or just looking to elevate your morning routine, Grand Rapids is full of standout brunch spots. In this series from Grand Rapids Magazine, we’re spotlighting the city’s best—one plate at a time.

Morning Belle got its start right here in Grand Rapids and now operates four popular locations across the city—on Bridge Street, East Beltline, Breton Road, and Standale. Recently, parent company Meritage Hospitality Group announced the brand’s first expansion into East Michigan, with new spots opening in Chesterfield and Belleville to bring their elevated brunch experience to a broader audience.

Morning Belle brings serious sunny-day energy to the brunch scene. With colorful interiors, botanical prints, and Insta-worthy plates, it’s a cheery space to kickstart your morning. Their menu includes classic favorites with fresh updates- like cinnamon roll French toast, an acai bowl topped with fresh fruit or a hearty chorizo poblano breakfast burrito. You’ll find multiple locations across GR- including Breton Village, East Beltline, Bridge Street, and Standale, each with a consistent focus on vibrant flavors and quality service. Don’t miss their breakfast cocktails- from a classic mimosa to spiked cold brew, there’s something for every early morning celebration. Open daily 7am-3pm.

Vibes : Botanical and bright

What to Order: Glazed donut waffle (yes, really!)