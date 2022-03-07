LMCU kicks off annual reading program for kids

Lake Michigan Credit Union is challenging kids to read five books this month for a chance to win $100.

To celebrate National Reading Month, every March, the credit union challenges children 12 and younger to participate in LMCU’s Reading Adventure.

Those who read five books by March 31 and follow the submission process are entered into a drawing to win $100.

Entries can be submitted online at lmcu.org/contests, or entry forms can be picked up at a local LMCU branch and dropped off at the drive-thru or in person.

Every child who completes the reading challenge and drops off their entries at a local branch will receive a bookmark and a sticker.

Winning names will be drawn on April 15.