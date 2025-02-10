Symphony Offers Sneak Peak

Get ready to embark on a musical journey that spans the globe, all from the comfort of your seat at DeVos Performance Hall. That’s exactly what’s in store at the Grand Rapids Symphony’s second annual season announcement concert on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The event is designed to offer the community a sneak peek at the symphony’s 2025-2026 season lineup, which features a wide array of Masterworks, Pops, and Specials concerts.

“This free concert is the perfect time to be curious about what this incredible orchestra has to offer,” President and CEO Keith C. Elder said. “It is an invitation to learn more about the orchestra’s work as performers and educators, to try out a new seat in the performance hall, and to listen to something new and exciting. If you are unable to join us in the hall, make plans to join in the fun online.”

The evening will showcase a variety of musical selections, performed by the symphony and the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus. Audiences will hear pieces from the season’s Masterworks, Pops, and Specials concerts, with all four of the symphony’s artistic leaders—Lehninger, Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt, Associate Conductor Duo Shen, and Chorus Director Pearl Shangkuan—taking the stage to conduct and offer insights into each piece.

“Cultivating an incredible season for our listeners is an honor,” said Grand Rapids Symphony Music Director Marcelo Lehninger. “After much planning, we can now look forward to taking you on an incredible adventure with this upcoming season. You’ll travel around the world with us as we celebrate the global community of composers and artists and highlight how those musical influences have shaped us as artists proud to call Grand Rapids home.”

While seating for the concert is general admission and unassigned, an RSVP is requested at grsymphony.org. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be available to stream online, and additional details on how to join virtually can be found on the symphony’s website.