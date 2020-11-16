Yoga studio opens doors for virtual and in-person classes

Editor’s note: One Mantra Yoga’s offerings may be affected by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest restrictions. Check with the studio for details.

One Mantra Yoga will be offering a variety of online classes and limited in-person classes as part of a soft opening schedule.

The practice and flows are designed for those juggling work, family and balancing the time to take care of their health. There are flexible packages and pricing to fit different schedules. One Mantra Yoga also offers special rates for students, seniors, veterans and first responders.

Owner Hollie Blagg’s vision is to show other working women and professionals that committing to a daily yoga practice is important for self-care and improving their quality of life.

“Yoga is a place and space that I can be wholly myself, without judgment, without expectations, but a place that I can show up and be … just be,” Blagg said. “No matter the physical shape, mental state or emotional charge, it is a safe place to connect back to my foundation, my center, to rejuvenate, create a sense of stillness and calmness in my heart and in my head.”

Participants can access the classes via myonemantrayoga.com, Facebook or the Mind Body App.