Meijer offers premade Thanksgiving dinners

Meijer is offering a couple of premade Thanksgiving dinner choices for those who want a quick meal option.

The retailer is offering a deluxe turkey dinner for $49.99, which includes a 10- to 12-pound prebaked turkey, home-style stuffing, roasted turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry relish and a dozen dinner rolls. A deluxe ham dinner costs $49.99, which includes a 7- to 9-pound spiral ham, home-style stuffing, roasted turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry relish and a dozen dinner rolls. Both deluxe dinners can feed eight to 10 people.

While Meijer will work to accommodate any customer request, the retailer encourages customers to place orders for premade dinners as soon as possible as limited quantities are available per store.

“This year has certainly not been easy, causing numerous disruptions to birthday celebrations, milestone occasions and family gatherings,” said Lynette Ackley, vice president of fresh for Meijer. “As we head into the holiday season, we wanted to make sure our time-honored Thanksgiving tradition of offering ‘the bird’ at an incredibly low price continued for our customers so they could provide the best holiday meal for their families.”

Meijer supercenters also will be open from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26 for last-minute shoppers, and the retailer is offering delivery services and free pickup on orders over $50 on meijer.com.