Twitter data: Michigan residents prefer real Christmas trees this year

Data collected from Twitter by forevermoments.com revealed that Michiganders are opting for real rather than artificial Christmas trees this year.

Over 200,000 tweets were tracked and geotagged to determine whether Americans in each of the 50 states preferred real trees or fake ones. Hashtags like #realchristmastree, #teamrealtree #teamefaketree and #artificialtree, as well as direct phrases like “buy a real tree” or “buy a fake tree” were tracked to assemble the data.

Michigan is among the 32 states that reported a preference for real trees — only 18 lean toward artificial trees.