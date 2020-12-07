Local reads

Grand Rapids welcomes a new local author into its midst. Christopher Cosmos, a resident of Grand Rapids and an alum of Lowell High School and the University of Michigan, unveiled his new book, “Once We Were Here,” in October.

Cosmos’ book features a story that takes place during World War II in devasted Greece where “an epic love story unfolds amidst chaos and disaster.” Cosmos’ story encompasses the beautiful nature of heroism, sacrifice, family values and national pride and how a story of survival influences generations of a family for years to come. The book was published by Simon and Schuster.