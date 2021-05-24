The jewel of Wealthy Street

Dime & Regal 1 of 4

From a live/work space downtown to a prime storefront along the bustling Wealthy Street corridor, Dime & Regal has come a long way.

The jewelry boutique is co-owned by Courtney Jones and Samantha McIntosh and represents 27 women makers. “After a few months of being open, we realized most of our represented artists were women and we were constantly talking about the obstacles women often face while running their own businesses. Giving these women a platform to create and sell their work became a huge focus for us — we wanted to create an environment for women and their businesses to thrive,” said Jones.

It also allows the store to feature products that span the gamut from inexpensive to high end, meaning that anyone walking through the doors is likely to find something to take home.

“We also intentionally make sure to have a wide range of price points to make sure all shoppers are welcome — we have simple stacking rings and studs that start around $15, all the way up to high-end fine jewelry,” McIntosh said.

While offering affordable jewelry is important to the business, Dime & Regal also works with clients on custom designs. “We can do so many things and have recently been taking on a lot of custom work. We do custom engagement rings, wedding bands, heirloom redesigns, engravings and so much more. We are excited to keep expanding this area of the business,” said McIntosh.

“Working one-on-one on a special piece is something that is incredibly fulfilling,” Jones said. “When a customer inquires about a project, we provide them with options and a quote on what they are looking for. Depending on the project, our co-owner, Samantha, is usually the one who works with customers and then we delegate to certain artists we represent depending on the project’s needs.”

With Mother’s Day and wedding season coming up, the shop is eager to work with customers on unique projects. Custom projects typically take 2-6 weeks to complete, so plan ahead.

“Custom projects are always a hot and thoughtful item for Mother’s Day,” Jones said. “Pieces with custom engravings, mother’s necklaces, or birthstone pieces. We really have so much.”

When it comes to bridal jewelry, McIntosh said, “Customers can simply stop in store to start this process, email, text or fill out our form on our website. We will then set a meeting to chat about what they are looking for, sketch up designs and help pick out stones. We have a large display in store of items that people can browse to start the creative process.”

The store also offers a large selection of unique designs in stock and ready to take home, too.

