Studio Park’s May at the Marketplace to expand offerings

A marketplace at Studio Park is expanding its offerings in May.

In addition to anchor business Pack Elephant, May at the Marketplace pop-up shops will feature the full product line of different makers each week.

The promotion kicks off noon-5 p.m. May 1 with a Mother’s Day-focused shopping experience. Pop-up shops will resume four Saturdays through May from noon-5 p.m. showcasing artwork, jewelry, clothing, teas and more — all from West Michigan makers.

Featured artists include: Confident Girls, Inc., Lisa Javery Designs, DTWG and Hustle Pray Eat.

The marketplace exists to create opportunities and remove barriers for women and minority-owned businesses, equipping them to have a presence in downtown Grand Rapids and scale their business.

“We have a talented creative community in West Michigan. We hope this provides an easy opportunity for the community to become better acquainted with the artists and makers who have roots right here and who make our city a more vibrant and diverse place,” said Jamie Dionne, Arts Marketplace board chair.

The marketplace opened in December 2020, featuring its flagship tenant, Pack Elephant. Pack Elephant, created and owned by Winsome Kirton, is a store where patrons can curate their own boxes with handmade goods from 40 local makers.