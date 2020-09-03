Sock brand expands presence with new business deals

Grand Rapids social enterprise iNFable announced two major deals to help boost the brand.

The socially conscious sock brand recently closed deals with Bombfell, the handpicked clothing subscription company, and retailer TJ Maxx (TJX Companies).

“This is an opportunity to give iNFable a larger platform, showcasing all of our products to consumers outside of West Michigan,” iNFable founder John Hendershot said. “Our goal has always been to spur human connection through the brand’s awareness/causes and positive message.”

This is iNFable’s first deal with Bombfell and its second deal in the last 10 months with TJX Companies. The major difference in this TJ Maxx opportunity is instead of providing just a few sock styles, iNFable will have 37 different sock styles, three hat styles and a nonmedical face mask on display and for sale.

“Secondarily, we would like to gain a larger market share so that we can hire a lot of Grand Rapidians, providing great jobs and setting up manufacturing and logistic operations on the southeast side of Grand Rapids within the near future, but it’s going to take a lot more sales, including contracts with more retailers,” Hendershot said.

The emerging brand iNFable was started in June 2018, primarily selling socks via its website infablesocks.com. Socks also have been sold at The Market at Macy’s, Zulily, TJ Maxx and Marshall’s.