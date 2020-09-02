St. Cecilia Music Center offers two virtual concert series this fall

St. Cecilia Music Center will launch the Chamber Music Series by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and The Jazz Piano Series featuring Michigan jazz pianists for the fall season.

St. Cecilia Music Center will stream five free jazz piano concerts on its Facebook page and YouTube channel every other week at 7 p.m. from Sept. 10-Nov. 4. Michigan jazz pianists performing include John Proulx, Xavier Davis, Steve Talaga, Cliff Monear and Bob James.

St. Cecilia Music Center will offer four free streaming monthly chamber music concerts at 7 p.m. from Sept. 17-Dec. 3on its website, SCMC-online.com. The performances by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will feature works by composers Mozart, Bartók, Dvořák, Tchaikovsky, Bach and others. All the chamber music concerts can be viewed the night of the airing and for seven days afterward.

Wine and cheese goodie bags from Martha’s Vineyard can be ordered and delivered to homes on the day of the concert for $65. The package includes one bottle of wine — a red, white or bubbly — and a block of aged Gouda cheese, Blue Crab Bay Company sea salt peanuts, fig spread, Nantucket Baking Company crackers, Terra veggie chips and gourmet chocolate.

All the proceeds will go to St. Cecilia Music Center.

Virtual Jazz Piano Series:

Sept. 10: Grammy award-winning composer Proulx will be the featured artist. He has four albums and has performed with Anita O’Day, Natalie Cole, Melissa Manchester and Marian McPartland.

Sept. 24: Jazz pianist Davis will take the stage. In addition to being a musician, Davis is an associate professor of jazz piano at Michigan State University.

Oct. 8: Talaga, a pianist, composer and arranger, will be performing on stage. He released eight albums under his name as well as many with various ensembles. Talaga has been a part of music faculties at Aquinas College, Grand Valley State University, Cornerstone University and Grace Bible College.

22: Jazz pianist Monear will be the featured performer of the night. He has performed all over the world. Monear is a faculty member at Wayne State University and a sales consultant for Steinway & Sons, Michigan and Ohio region.

Nov. 4: Grammy-award winner James will take to the stage. He has released over 58 albums during his musical career, which began when Quincy Jones discovered him at the Notre Dame Jazz Festival in 1963.

Virtual Chamber Music Series: