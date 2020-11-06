Lakeshore Museum Center exhibit honors Muskegon quilter

Rosie Lee Wilkins 1 of 3

The Lakeshore Museum Center will showcase a new exhibit honoring the late Rosie Lee Wilkins from Monday through April 24.

The exhibit, Who is Rosie Lee Wilkins– Piecing Together Her History, will feature some of the 100 quilts sewn by Wilkins.

“I was inspired to research Rosie after realizing just how few people knew the story of this amazing woman,” said Brenda Nemetz, Lakeshore Museum Center collections manager. “Parts of her history are still unrecorded, and I think that’s what made the process so interesting. To many, pieces of her life were enigmatic.”

In addition to the quilts, the museum staff members will share how they managed to uncover much of Wilkins’ history.

Museum admission is $5 for non-Muskegon County residents and free to those who live in the area, as well as museum members. There is no additional cost to view the exhibition.

For more information about Lakeshore Museum Center events or exhibits, visit its website or call (231) 722-0278.