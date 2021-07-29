Shannon Cohen products available at Meijer

A recent partnership between Meijer and Shannon Cohen Inc. means shoppers at 230 Meijer stores can add inspiration to their weekly shopping haul.

Cohen’s Tough Skin, Soft Heart line of affirmation-based greeting cards, books, stickers, journals and mugs now are available in nearly all Meijer stores and on Meijer.com.

“People are still recovering from the pressures, pains and problems exacerbated by COVID-19,” Cohen said. “More than ever we need inspiration accessible where people naturally shop, live and gather … that’s what makes our partnership with Meijer so special.”

Cohen launched her Tough Skin, Soft Heart brand five years ago. Her products carry messages like “Girl, You Have Greatness in Your Bones,” “You Are Loved,” “Growth Looks Good on You” and “I Can, I Will, I Matter, I’m Enough and I Got This.”

Meijer Card & Party Buyer Cynthia Brown said the retailer is especially pleased to be carrying Cohen’s Tough Skin, Soft Heart line because of the unique perspective and passion the local Grand Rapids entrepreneur brings to her products.

“At Meijer, we aim to truly be a one-stop shop for our customers, which is why it makes sense to carry Shannon Cohen products,” Brown said. “These products are uplifting for our customers, and we are confident they will walk out happy to have found a little extra inspiration on our shelves.”