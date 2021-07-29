Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists’ Residency introducing new fall program

Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists’ Residency is re-imagining what learning can look like. While many schools have faced changes due to the pandemic, Ox-Bow is continuing its long history of exploring alternative models of education by announcing a hybrid residency and workshop program: Longform.

Longform is a three-week, multi-layered residency and mentorship program that prioritizes experimental and continued education outside of traditional systems, according to Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists’ Residency.

The program is ideal for artists 21 years old and up who have established a studio practice for five or more years; a BFA or MFA is not required.

The new program will begin on Sep. 15 and conclude on Oct. 5.

Longform, spearheaded by Rebecca Parker, the senior director of academic programs, emphasizes long talks, long walks, long contemplation, long-form looking and long-form making, according to the school.

“During my years of programming at Ox-Bow I’ve notices that learning happens at a specific pace – both slow and fast. It asks us to listen, and pay attention, and listen, and follow the threads, and listen, and question the answers,” said Parker.

Over the course of three weeks, 20 resident artists will work with two core faculty: Arnold J. Kemp, an artist and former dean of graduate studies at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and current faculty of painting; and Erin Jane Nelson, an Atlanta-based artist and publisher and director of “Burnaway”, a non-profit magazine of contemporary art in the American South.

Nelson and Kemp will work with residents to provide a strong foundation for experimentation through continued conversations, reading groups and shared experiences as a cohort.

In addition to Kemp and Nelson, residents will also work with three workshop leaders and three visiting artists. Confirmed faculty include Nick Butcher, Nadine Nakanishi and Indira Allegra. Visiting artists include Faythe Levine and Dan S. Wang.

“While we might use the term ‘mentoring,’ facilitating conversations and participating in artist-to-artist discussions will help up to remember the vital point that learning can be intentional or accidental and that learning, like art, is everywhere,” said Kemp.