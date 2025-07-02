Lighthouse Bluff called

When the Noordyk family of Fremont came across a five-story modernist home perched above the Lake Michigan shoreline near Fennville, they didn’t just see a summer house—they saw potential. And not just for themselves.

“We wanted a place big enough for all of us,” said Boston Noordyk. “And when we’re not here, it’s a chance for other families to experience it (through Airbnb).”

The home—now called Lighthouse Bluff—was built in 1984 by Chicago architect John Tilton, who originally designed it for himself after stumbling on a “For Sale” sign during a beach hike near Plummerville Creek. With his eye for modernism and engineering precision, Tilton constructed a house that still feels contemporary four decades later. At 90, he now lives in Tampa Bay, but his fingerprints remain on every corner of the design.

“Everything is just rock solid in the place,” says Don Noordyk. “And then to have a five-story spiral staircase—it’s absolutely timeless.”

“Tilton was a visionary. The design is modern, even by today’s standards,” said Boston.

It sits on a bluff with sweeping views and generous beach access—though, as longtime Lake Michigan residents know, the definition of “generous” varies year to year. The sandy shore shifts with water levels and weather, and the creek mouth often repositions itself after a storm.

“It’s like nature just decides where things go,” Don said. “The creek will cut north one year and swing south the next. Sometimes it even runs right up to our deck.”

The family purchased the property in 2022 and began light renovations with the help of Boston’s wife, Lily, an interior designer and founder of Savvy Design & Co. in Grand Rapids. The original layout remained intact, but the aesthetics were brought forward—more natural woods, muted tones, and intentional materials.

“There were bold ‘80s colors in here, including a teal staircase,” said Boston. “Now it feels more grounded. It’s modern without losing the spirit of the original architecture.”

Each of the six Noordyk siblings contributed their own skills to the transformation. Briana handles short-term rental operations and guest experience. Jonas manages photography, videography and marketing. Others weigh in on strategy, automation, and branding. The family partners with Gathering Place Properties for day-to-day property management and hospitality services.

“We weren’t just buying real estate,” said Don. “We were investing in something that brings people together.”

With room for over 20 guests, the house was designed to keep families under one roof, not scattered across hotel suites and rental condos.

“We’d vacation together, but at the end of the day, we’d go back to our separate rooms,” said Boston. “We wanted something different. A place to actually spend time together.”

The home features a long list of amenities aimed at multi-generational groups: a 14-person hot tub overlooking the lake, a cedar sauna, a game room with an arcade and basketball hoop, and a movie theater with oversized seating. But there’s intentional simplicity, too. Bedrooms don’t have TVs. The idea is to gather—not isolate, with so much to do, inside and out.

Plummerville Creek, which runs through the property, is spring-fed and home to trout. Guests often spot fish near the old wooden bridge or catch them in deep pools upstream.

The top floor of the home includes a 360-degree lookout, like a lighthouse, hence the name. Just below it, on the third level, is Boston’s favorite spot: a deck facing north, flanked by two bedrooms with 11-foot arching doors.

“You get out there in the morning with a cup of coffee, look out at the lake, the creek, and the woods. You don’t want to leave.”

The family spends major holidays and several summer weeks at the property, but the home is available periodically to the public for short-term rental year-round.

Lighthouse Bluff

2060 Lake Michigan Drive, Fennville, Michigan

To learn more or book a stay: gathering-placeproperties.co/lighthouse-bluff

Instagram: @thelighthousemichigan