Hot days, cool tunes: Relax at Rosa rolls on

The heat’s not letting up—but neither is the music. If last week had you melting at Rosa Parks Circle (we feel you—it was intense), grab some shade, stay hydrated, and make the most of summer with Relax at Rosa. Even in the swelter, there’s no better midday break than great live music, local food trucks, and a lively downtown vibe.

Relax at Rosa is a free outdoor lunchtime concert every Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 11 at downtown GR’s Rosa Parks Circle. Presented by DGRI, the series features more than 20 Michigan-based bands and artists, offering a perfect midday break for downtown workers, residents, and visitors. Enjoy live music, rotating local food trucks, and a lively community atmosphere.

Community radio station 88.1 WYCE will broadcast the performances on GR Live, a weekly remote radio show, making the music accessible even if you can’t attend in person. Don’t miss this vibrant celebration of Grand Rapids’ local music scene.

Upcoming performers and food trucks:

July 3 – Aaron Wayne Otto & Sunken Melody with Patrick Booth

Food trucks: Boss Hoggs BBQ, Dune Buggy, Belkis Bistro, El Jalapeño, Around Baking Company, Falafeltruck

July 10 – Cabildo & EPCYA

Food trucks: Pressed In Time, Cheezy Duz It, El Caribe, Antojitos La Victoria, Furniture City Creamery, Boujee Bowls, Airborne Burritos

July 17 – Hannah Laine

Food trucks: Saladino Smoke, Patty Matters, Cousins Maine Lobster, Tamales Mary, Tacos Los Compadres, PizzaMI, Los Pinches Tacos

July 24 – Libby DeCamp

Food trucks: Pressed In Time, Family Thyme Food Truck, Poncho’s Tacos, Tacos Mexico, 616 Kabob Stop, Sugary Snowballs

July 31 – Al’Exist

Food trucks: Patty Matters, El Caribe, Los Pinches Tacos, PizzaMI, Falafeltruck, Sanse Filipino Cuisine, Semifreddo

August 7 – Al Bettis

Food trucks: The Rolling Soul, Dune Buggy, Cheezy Duz It, Tamales Mary, Poncho’s Tacos, Around Baking Company, Outlaw Roasted Corn

August 14 – Eric O’Daly

Food trucks: Big Eds BBQ, Patty Matters, Belkis Bistro, Tacos la Familia G.O., Around Baking Company, Semifreddo, Street Chef Shaw

August 21 – How To Live Together

Food trucks: Motor Mouth MI, Pressed In Time, Kory’s Antojitos, Kona Ice, Semifreddo, Falafeltruck, Rumi’s Garden

August 28 – Bahar Ensemble

Food trucks: Patty Matters, Belkis Bistro, Taquero Mucho, PizzaMI, Boujee Bowls, Airborne Burritos

September 4 – Trillium Groove

Food trucks: Dune Buggy, Tamales Mary, Tacos Mexico, Around Baking Company, Dolce Mini Cakes, Outlaw Roasted Corn, Street Chef Shaw

September 11 – Adrian Wright & the Great Let Go’s

Food trucks: The Rolling Soul, Family Thyme Food Truck, Los Pinches Tacos, El Globo, PizzaMI, 616 Kabob Stop, Sanse Filipino Cuisine