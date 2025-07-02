Hot days, cool tunes: Relax at Rosa rolls on

The heat’s not letting up—but neither is the music. If last week had you melting at Rosa Parks Circle (we feel you—it was intense), grab some shade, stay hydrated, and make the most of summer with Relax at Rosa. Even in the swelter, there’s no better midday break than great live music, local food trucks, and a lively downtown vibe.
Relax at Rosa is a free outdoor lunchtime concert every Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 11 at downtown GR’s Rosa Parks Circle. Presented by DGRI, the series features more than 20 Michigan-based bands and artists, offering a perfect midday break for downtown workers, residents, and visitors. Enjoy live music, rotating local food trucks, and a lively community atmosphere.
Community radio station 88.1 WYCE will broadcast the performances on GR Live, a weekly remote radio show, making the music accessible even if you can’t attend in person. Don’t miss this vibrant celebration of Grand Rapids’ local music scene.
Upcoming performers and food trucks:
July 3 – Aaron Wayne Otto & Sunken Melody with Patrick Booth
Food trucks: Boss Hoggs BBQ, Dune Buggy, Belkis Bistro, El Jalapeño, Around Baking Company, Falafeltruck
July 10 – Cabildo & EPCYA
Food trucks: Pressed In Time, Cheezy Duz It, El Caribe, Antojitos La Victoria, Furniture City Creamery, Boujee Bowls, Airborne Burritos
July 17 – Hannah Laine
Food trucks: Saladino Smoke, Patty Matters, Cousins Maine Lobster, Tamales Mary, Tacos Los Compadres, PizzaMI, Los Pinches Tacos
July 24 – Libby DeCamp
Food trucks: Pressed In Time, Family Thyme Food Truck, Poncho’s Tacos, Tacos Mexico, 616 Kabob Stop, Sugary Snowballs
July 31 – Al’Exist
Food trucks: Patty Matters, El Caribe, Los Pinches Tacos, PizzaMI, Falafeltruck, Sanse Filipino Cuisine, Semifreddo
August 7 – Al Bettis
Food trucks: The Rolling Soul, Dune Buggy, Cheezy Duz It, Tamales Mary, Poncho’s Tacos, Around Baking Company, Outlaw Roasted Corn
August 14 – Eric O’Daly
Food trucks: Big Eds BBQ, Patty Matters, Belkis Bistro, Tacos la Familia G.O., Around Baking Company, Semifreddo, Street Chef Shaw
August 21 – How To Live Together
Food trucks: Motor Mouth MI, Pressed In Time, Kory’s Antojitos, Kona Ice, Semifreddo, Falafeltruck, Rumi’s Garden
August 28 – Bahar Ensemble
Food trucks: Patty Matters, Belkis Bistro, Taquero Mucho, PizzaMI, Boujee Bowls, Airborne Burritos
September 4 – Trillium Groove
Food trucks: Dune Buggy, Tamales Mary, Tacos Mexico, Around Baking Company, Dolce Mini Cakes, Outlaw Roasted Corn, Street Chef Shaw
September 11 – Adrian Wright & the Great Let Go’s
Food trucks: The Rolling Soul, Family Thyme Food Truck, Los Pinches Tacos, El Globo, PizzaMI, 616 Kabob Stop, Sanse Filipino Cuisine