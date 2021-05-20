Grand Rapids asking for social media input on city parks

The city of Grand Rapids is asking for input on the future of the city park system via a social media campaign.

Called the PhotoVision challenge, the city aims to capture people’s experiences of parks in Grand Rapids, particularly the experiences they’ve had throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our city parks have been vitally important places of safe recreation and nature exploration over the last year,” said David Marquardt, parks and recreation director. “The PhotoVision challenge allows our residents to continue shaping the parks system in a way that fits their community’s needs.”

According to the city of Grand Rapids, the PhotoVision challenge is one of many planned input opportunities for residents as the Parks and Recreation Department prepares to update its five-year master plan.

Residents can participate in the challenge by posting a photo of their neighborhood park to Instagram with one or all of the following details:

A description of what they currently enjoy at their park

What could be improved at the park

What activities they want to see at the park

To submit the photo, participants must tag @grparksandrec and use the hashtag #YourCityYourParks. Photos will be reposted on the department’s Instagram as a part of a community gallery. Those who want to participate but would prefer to keep their Instagram private may send their photos to the department through direct message.