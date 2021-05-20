Hammer & Stain offering three weeks of DIY kids camps

A studio that offers do-it-yourself workshops is offering three summer camps for kids this summer.

The camps, hosted by Hammer & Stain West Michigan are for kids ages 6 and up and are scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon every day for three weeks.

Children will be able to create one to two craft projects that are related to the week’s theme using a variety of mediums including wood, canvas, textiles and more. Kids will be able to personalize and customize the projects to their liking.

The summer camp schedule and themes are:

June 14-18: Animal Adventures

July 19-23: The Great Outdoors

9-13: Game Time

Space for the camps is limited and registration is required by June 1.

“As a mom, I want to provide an opportunity for kids to get out of the house, use their hands and create this summer,” said Jennifer Van Strien, owner of Hammer & Stain West Michigan.

Hammer & Stain also offers weekly public workshops and is available for parties. The studio offers an opportunity to gather with friends to create wood and paint projects for the home or gifting.