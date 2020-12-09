Downtown Holland offers children’s coloring contest

In place of its traditional Santa Claus visits, canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Downtown Holland is providing a coloring contest for area kids this year.

“We know that children look forward to a number of special events in downtown Holland every holiday season that have been canceled this year due to COVID-19,” said Kara de Alvare, Downtown Holland marketing coordinator. “So, we wanted to provide them with a fun holiday activity that they could do safely at home.”

Children ages 1-12 are invited to color a page from local artist Carolyn Stich’s new book, “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in Holland, MI.” One child from each of four age brackets will be chosen at random. Winners will receive a complimentary copy of Stich’s book and a $25 gift card to the downtown Holland business of their choice.

The coloring contest page can be downloaded at downtownholland.com, the Downtown Holland Facebook page or can be emailed by request from downtown@cityofholland.com. Completed entries must be submitted via email (also downtown@cityofholland.com) or shared on the Downtown Holland Facebook page by 5 p.m. Dec. 18. Winners will be announced on Dec. 21.

Stich’s book contains artwork from 20 years of custom Christmas cards she created featuring Santa in various scenes in Holland. The book is available for purchase for $15 from Stich’s studio at 29 W. Eighth St. or online at carolynstich.com.