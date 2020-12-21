Closets by Design to open first West Michigan location

Closets by Design 1 of 5

A local businessman is opening a franchise of a custom closet organization business to help West Michigan get organized.

Closets by Design franchisee Jonathon Bird leased a space at 3650 Broadmoor Ave. SE, Suite 101, in Kentwood and will open a location on Jan. 4, according to Colliers International West Michigan.

Colliers West Michigan represented Bird on the lease deal.

Founded in 1982, Closets by Design has franchises throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Closets by Design West Michigan will offer a full product line of custom organization, including closets, garages, office systems, laundry rooms, pantries and more. It will design and sell products that are manufactured locally and then installed at customers’ homes or businesses.

“Essentially, we can provide anything a customer may need to get organized,” Bird said. “Colliers helped us find a great space that required little renovation and is centrally located in West Michigan so we can cover a large customer area from this site.”

The 9,600-square-foot industrial space is Closets by Design’s first West Michigan franchise location. Industrial space has remained the least affected commercial real estate sector by the COVID-19 pandemic, as users continue to search for space amid low vacancy rates, Colliers said.

“Despite the extremely tight West Michigan industrial market, we were able to find Closets by Design West Michigan a fantastic location to do business and serve their customers,” said Tim Van Noord, vice president at Colliers who facilitated the lease.