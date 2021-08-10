CDC classifies Kent County as ‘substantial’ risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the risk level of COVID-19 infection from moderate to substantial for Kent County.

The CDC recommends everyone in areas with a risk designation of substantial or high wear a face mask in indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC data tracker can be viewed here.

The CDC defines “substantial” transmission as 50-100 cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate between 8%-9.9% in the past seven days. Kent County currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 6.68%. The current seven-day average for new cases in Kent County is 52.52 per 100,000.

The COVID-19 vaccine cannot prevent 100% of infections, but it does prevent many of them. Infections among vaccinated people also are less severe than for those who have not been vaccinated.

“The vast majority of people who are becoming infected with COVID-19 in Kent County are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Adam London, director of the Kent County Health Department. “The vaccines that are available are effective, safe and available. They remain our best tool for ending this pandemic, so we encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The CDC and the Kent County Health Department recommend the following guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.