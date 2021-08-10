Poncho’s Tacos offers luxury fast food

Inside the small brown building on 28th Street with a white “Poncho’s Tacos” sign out front, a trendy, new taco shop offers a foodie experience beyond the downtown restaurant scene. Between the fast-food style, open-concept kitchen and the elevated décor, Poncho’s Tacos is a hidden gem for authentic taco lovers.

Alfonso Gomez opened Poncho’s Tacos, 1874 28th St. SW, Wyoming, in November 2020, fulfilling his dream to own a taco restaurant. Alongside several other businesses that he owns in Holland, Gomez opened Poncho’s Tacos with the goal of having the best meats and ingredients for the menu, so every customer can taste the quality.

Although Gomez is originally from Veracruz, Mexico, his taco shop flavors are based on the California-style street taco, made with fresh ingredients cut and cooked every morning by the kitchen staff, alongside the best selection of Black Angus beef and other meats.

“We’re big foodies, so he always wanted to open an authentic taco place in Grand Rapids,” said Susanna Gomez, Alfonso’s wife. “Even though there’s a lot of taco places, we are very, very selective on the products that we use.”

The menu offers 11 different types of meats to choose from, including asada, tripe, pescado, carnitas, pollo, lengua, chorizo and several others. But if tacos aren’t your style, you can also order burritos, quesadillas and tortas, and pick from several different beverage options.

The open-concept kitchen makes for a quick ordering process, so you can get to sitting down in the Instagram-worthy dining room to enjoy your meal. Each wall is a picture-perfect backdrop for your social media page, including the neon sign that reads “Ponchos Tacos” on the trendy grass wall.

“It’s not like your hole in the wall, even though it’s a small place,” Susanna said. “We want to keep it short and simple and make it a little fast, so it’s like a luxurious fast-food place.”

Alfonso and Susanna love to travel domestically with their five kids, and they often bring back new and unique flavor combinations and ideas from different parts of the U.S. and Mexico. Even though the menu doesn’t include any recipes from the Gomez family, the tacos are made every morning with the intention of feeding people the best tacos in Grand Rapids all day long.

Poncho’s Tacos is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.