Calling all collectors: Kellogg’s rolling out ‘Bowl Buddies’ mascots

Kids can be on the lookout for collectible cereal brand mascot toys in specially marked boxes this fall.

Battle Creek-based Kellogg said Tuesday that it is transforming the beloved cereal buddies Tony the Tiger; Toucan Sam; Snap, Crackle and Pop; Mini; and Apple and Cinnamon into Bowl Buddies — collectibles that can hang on the edge of your cereal bowl as you eat breakfast.

Starting in September, cereal fans can hunt and collect all five Kellogg’s Bowl Buddies via specially marked Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Kellogg’s Froot Loops, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies and Kellogg’s Apple Jacks boxes. Each box includes one surprise character inside.

“For generations, Kellogg has brought families together at the breakfast table, with Tony the Tiger, Toucan Sam and pals being an integral part of family memories made over breakfast,” said Laura Newman, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. “Now, the beloved cereal gang can truly be a part of the breakfast hangout with cereal fans of all ages.”