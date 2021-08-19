Sperry’s Moviehouse dedicates Sundays for vaccinated guests

Sperry’s Moviehouse in downtown Holland is reserving Sundays for vaccinated moviegoers.

All guests will have to show their vaccination cards or a photo of it before entering the theater, 84 W. Eighth St. All Sperry’s Moviehouse staff working on Sundays will be vaccinated.

“We’re excited that this offering will allow those who are hesitant about being in public places to visit us with confidence,” said Chuck Reid, owner of Sperry’s Moviehouse.

The accommodation comes as a result of the increase in the delta variant of COVID-19 cases.

“We place a high priority on the health and safety of our staff, our guests and our community,” Reid said. “We appreciate the support of the community as we further our goal of being not only the best place to see a movie but the safest, as well.”