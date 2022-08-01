Bradley salon expands, partners open new location

Almost 30 years after Kerri Hartwell opened her first salon named after her son, Bradley, he is carrying on the family legacy with his own venture.

Bradley Hartwell and co-owner Karish Lane now have partnered to open a second location of The Bradley Salon at 1924 Westwood Drive NE in Grand Rapids.

The new 2,000-square-foot salon features eight stylist stations, and stylists operate independently under the salon’s chair rental business model.

“We want to bring a fresh perspective to salons in West Michigan,” Bradley Hartwell said.

Kerri Hartwell started The Bradley Salon brand in 1993 with her first salon in downtown Grand Rapids. As rent increased, she relocated to the Creston neighborhood at 1312 Plainfield Ave. NE.

Lane opened Elysian Salon in 2021 across the street from The Bradley Salon and connected with Bradley Hartwell.

Now, the duo is focused on offering stylists affordable space and flexibility.

“Prior to opening Elysian, I worked at a commission-based salon with the business taking between 30-50%,” Lane said. “Oftentimes, stylists have no flexibility, (no) support, and work long hours and weekends. Bradley Salons provides better options for stylists to build their own brand, clientele and schedule.”

Kerri Hartwell will continue to operate the Plainfield Avenue location.

“I’m amazed by both Karish and Bradley’s energy and talent,” she said. “I’m so excited and proud to have them expand The Bradley Salon name with me.”

The new location is now open with limited availability as the owners work to recruit stylists.