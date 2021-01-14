Radisson Plaza Hotel offers private room dine-in experience

Kalamazoo-based Radisson Plaza Hotel and Suites is offering a new Customize, Dine and Unwind room package at its 100 W. Michigan Ave. location.

The package includes a room for the night, a customized three-course dinner with a restaurant-like dining setup and contactless food and beverage delivery.

The hotel is partnering with on-site restaurants, Webster’s Prime and Old Burdick’s, to offer two different tier menus, each with three courses.

Guests who book a package will be able to reserve a room that fits their needs (subject to availability), and they’ll be able to work with Radisson food and beverage sales manager Shawdy Moaiery to customize the menu.

“Our team is excited for this opportunity to provide a unique and exceptional dining experience while working within the state guidelines to keep staff and guests safe. I look forward to connecting with guests and creating a customized experience they’ll love,” Moaiery said.

Room packages must be reserved 24 hours in advance by emailing reservations@ghgkz.com or calling (269) 343-3333.