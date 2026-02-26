GR Gems: A scoop of history

“By golly, they were celebrating something—but we’re not sure what!”

That was the caption the Wyoming Michigan History Room shared alongside black-and-white photos from 1939. Whatever the occasion, it was big enough to draw the neighborhood together—a moment frozen in time, full of joy and mystery.

Swayne’s Barbecue—also known as The Spot Hamburger Shop—opened in May 1938. Its owner, Charles Irving Swayne, was a Spanish-American War veteran, fruit farmer, and longtime custodian at Fountain Street Church. With his third wife, Hazel, he traded orchards for open flames and briefly stepped into the restaurant business. He clearly knew how to draw a crowd. That same year, Charles and Hazel ran the camp kitchen for the Boy Scouts, further embedding themselves in the local community. By 1946, Charles returned to farming, selling the restaurant to John Scoby and Hal A. Kendall—but the smoke of history lingered.

Decades passed. The little BBQ stand disappeared, and new flavors took root along South Division. At one point, a Chinese restaurant with its sloped, curving roof occupied the site. Today, Southern Smoke carries the torch at 4023 S. Division, serving up BBQ turkey knuckles, ribs, rib tips, chicken, pork chops, and meatloaf—smothered or not—alongside sides like crispy catfish, sweet yams, and what may be the best collard greens in the city. Under Chef Jodie and Mitchell Robertson, soul food reigns supreme. Perhaps this stretch of South Division was always destined for smoke, fire, and good food.

Nearly nine decades later, we may never get the full scoop on why Swayne’s handed out free ice cream that day. But the memory of it lingers.

For me, this story comes full circle. Thanks to the Wyoming Michigan History Room, I now know where my great-grandfather’s hamburger shop once stood. What were they celebrating? I can only guess. My mom was born on this day in 1939. Perhaps it was the birth of his granddaughter.

If you or a loved one remembers Swayne’s BBQ on South Division, please reach out: lenos@hour-media.com.