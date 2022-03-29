Wine tasting to benefit St. Cecilia’s

St. Cecilia Music Center’s wine tasting fundraiser is returning.

“Eat. Drink. Be Merry!,” the annual event hosted by Martha’s Vineyard, will be from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at St. Cecilia Music Center, at 24 Ransom Ave. NE in downtown Grand Rapids.

The event will include wine tasting, food sampling, music and a silent auction.

There will be over 100 varieties of wines from around the world, and wine experts and vendors will be at the event to provide information. Hors d’oeuvres will be served by Catering by Martha’s and Nantucket Baking Company.

The silent auction will focus on food and wine items donated by local restaurants and other businesses. All proceeds will go toward supporting the programs at St. Cecilia Music Center.

“We are so happy to have ‘Eat. Drink. Be Merry!’ back again,” said Executive and Artistic Director of St. Cecilia Music Center Cathy Holbrook. “As an important fundraiser for SCMC, we’re grateful to Martha’s Vineyard for standing by us during these difficult times, and now bringing back this wonderful event to help fund our music and educational programs.”

Tickets are available here or by calling St. Cecilia Music Center at (616) 459-2224.