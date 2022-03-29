Boat show coming to lakeshore

A lake lifestyle expo is returning to Muskegon.

The Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden + Boat Show will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 22, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, at 460 W. Western Ave.

“This is an exciting time for Muskegon,” said Cindy Larsen, president of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “The new convention center brings new ways to grow our economy through great events that bring people to our community.”

The two-day event will feature over 60 exhibitors who specialize in home improvement, landscaping, boat dealers and water sports.

There will be DIY and demonstration seminars by local businesses on Saturday. The seminars will include floral arranging by Chalet, a cooking demonstration featuring Kaja’s Flavor, a first-time home buyer guide by Fifth Third Bank, professional painting tips from Fresh Coat Painters and boater safety training from Freedom Boat Club.

Attendees also will get a 15% discount for Walker’s An American Brasserie Restaurant.

Tickets are available here.