Tim Hortons adds delivery through GrubHub

Tim Hortons U.S. is partnering with GrubHub to begin offering delivery in Grand Rapids.

The U.S. division of Toronto, Canada-based Tim Hortons said last week it is now offering mobile food ordering and delivery through GrubHub in Grand Rapids; Detroit; New York; and Columbus, Ohio.

In celebration of the new partnership, Tim Hortons is offering customers free delivery and a free 10-pack of Timbits on orders of $10 or more exclusively through GrubHub, now until July 21.

From bakery goodies, including the new line of Dream Donuts, to Tim Hortons’ signature coffee, customers can now order through grubhub.com or the GrubHub app, downloadable from the App Store and Google Play.

To place an order, customers can choose the closest participating Tim Hortons restaurant from the list of restaurants on GrubHub and select their items from Tim Hortons’ menu.

Full offer details for the limited time Timbits special are at grubhub.com/free-timbits-free-delivery.

Tim Hortons

Founded as a single location in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, in 1964, Tim Hortons is now one of North America’s largest restaurant chains operating in the quick-service segment.

Its menu includes coffee; hot and cold specialty drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots; specialty teas; fruit smoothies; fresh-baked goods; grilled Paninis and classic sandwiches; wraps; soups; and prepared foods.

Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the U.S. and around the world.