Southern comfort!

Right in the center of East Grand Rapids—smack in the middle of Gaslight Village’s town square—is a restaurant that might look familiar at first glance. The name, the crab logo… you could be forgiven for thinking it’s part of a Southern chain you’ve seen off a highway exit somewhere between here and Florida. It’s not.

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen is a one-of-a-kind, locally owned spot, opened in 2017 by East Grand Rapidian Brienne Postema and two partners, united by their love of oysters and a mission to bring authentic Lowcountry fare to Michigan. Since then, it’s grown into something that feels both unexpected and right at home. The “Lowcountry,” Postema says, refers to the coastal islands of South Carolina and Georgia. The people of the region lived off what the Atlantic provided — fish and shellfish — along with produce like corn, rice, grapes, green and peaches. All combine nicely to form rich sauces, and comfort food. The restaurant’s oysters, however, are not from the islands or the Gulf. Postema sources oysters from cold waters — New England, the eastern seaboard of Canada, even Oregon and Washington — rotating varieties as freshness allows. Four kinds are offered at all times, and on Mondays they’re paired with a new addition: the John Shae Trio, a jazz group formerly heard downtown at Rockwell Republic before its closure.

A Local’s Return, and a Culinary Mission

Brienne Ritzenhein Postema is originally from Rockford and graduated from East Grand Rapids High School in 2000. She admits she hadn’t considered opening a restaurant in her hometown until the right moment. “I was really excited about opening a restaurant somewhere I was so familiar with,” she says. “It is so beautiful, and the people are really kind. They care about the community. Everybody here wants it to feel like a small town.”

Her path to ownership was winding. She worked in local restaurants over 25 years — as a manager at Peppino’s in Kentwood, at Ground Round, and at Chili’s. Her first job? Miller’s Ice Cream and Restaurant, an old soda shop where she made fountain lime soda from scratch, a favorite to this day. That early exposure shaped her sensibility. “My mom was a farm‑to‑table person,” she says. “So I learned that way — but how to run the numbers in the kitchen, that comes with experience.”

When she and partner Mike Wagner joined with chef‑owner Tom Pugh, the idea of a Lowcountry concept began to coalesce. Pugh, who had a culinary degree, contributed many original recipes that built the foundation of the menu. Over time, Postema took over recipe development and continues to drive menu evolution. “I don’t have a culinary degree, but I have a huge background in cooking and pastry,” she says, referring to a bakery she ran out of her home when her kids were small. Pugh made the initial research trips to the Charleston area, visiting many restaurants, and established a common thread among the authentic Lowcountry dishes that would make it on the Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen menu. The design of the restaurant followed: the ceiling beams are 200‑year‑old barn wood, tabletops pressed and handmade in the Carolinas. They wanted guests to feel like they were getting an authentic experience all around; look, feel, taste. And they’ve achieved it.

Sourcing Oysters, Crafting Menus, And Balancing Taste

One of the restaurant’s cornerstones is oysters. Postema prefers “cold‑water” oysters, avoiding Gulf oysters, and always carries a Blue Point as the “house oyster” for newcomers. She rotates three East Coast varieties and one from the West Coast (Oregon or Washington). During happy hour and specials like Oysters Rockefeller, she stresses freshness: “I don’t like wasting food … if I bring in fresh product, I don’t bring more than 10 lbs.” Her kitchen operates without a walk‑in freezer — seafood arrives fresh and leaves fresh.

To ease newcomers into oysters, Postema highlights char‑grilled versions, which firm up texture and reduce the intimidation factor. Sauces are designed not to mask the oyster flavor but to complement it. Additional oyster styles include raw, fried, baked, and buffalo. Sides and sauces — bacon‑gorgonzola butter, bourbon‑chipotle butter, herb butter — are made in house (all but the French fries).

But Carolina Lowcountry’s menu is quite broad for a restaurant that’s centered on Lowcountry fare. There are authentic Southern staples like shrimp and grits, and gumbo. She says draws from mostly from Lowcountry traditions while adapting other dishes for Michigan palates and of course seasonal availability. Postema avoids farmed fish, favoring wild‑caught varieties, and educates her staff so they can speak knowledgeably with guests. “You want your guest to have choice, but also to understand flavor profiles,” she said.

To keep the menu lively, she introduced features and announces updates via social media. Some items, like lobster risotto or pasta fall outside strict tradition but help broaden appeal. Postema stresses that while the heart of the concept is Lowcountry, expansion and experimentation are welcome — as long as the restaurant’s core dishes don’t stray from those Lowcountry roots.

Jazz, Community, and the Reward of Hospitality

Live music on Monday nights came after Rockwell Republic (where the John Shae Trio used to play) closed. “We had talked about doing live music for years,” Postema says. The acoustics in their space are excellent, and the trio brings a new energy to a historically quieter night. She sees it as a way to draw people in early in the week and deepen the dining experience.

Postema is deeply connected to the Gaslight Village community. She tends the patio, with its impeccable garden, herself — “the patio is my baby” — and hopes to activate the space for yoga or other neighborhood events. Her team is long‑term and tight-knit, and she works alongside staff in every role.

The most rewarding part of her journey? “Watching people enjoy their food, seeing servers earn money, giving young hosts experience — I absolutely adore it. You can’t put a price tag on that.” Her 70‑hour weeks, she says, is offset by the joy of working in the field of hospitality.

Favorites, Challenges and What’s Next

Among her personal favorites: dishes tied to her decades of experience, and seasonal features that excite. The crab cake benedict (which was once on their brunch menu) may make a return, she hints. Feature specials — like lobster risotto, the grouper Reuben, and sausage‑corn chowder— reflect that culinary risk balanced with broad appeal.

After eight years, the restaurant continues to evolve. They introduced lunch service a couple of years ago. Happy hour runs daily (4–6 p.m.) and Saturdays (3–5 p.m.), with half-off house wine by the glass, half-off domestic drafts and eight $5 appetizers.

Looking ahead, Postema hopes to keep new ideas flowing — new specials, community events, and perhaps a Sunday patio activation. But she always returns to this guiding principle: “We don’t want to stray from our base or our roots. We want to try new things, too. Most of all, I really just want people to come in and enjoy their meal.”