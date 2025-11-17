Five ways (plus 1) to beat the flu

It’s November. The air is damp and chilly, and the sunshine vitamin is in short supply. No matter how high you turn up the heat or how many layers you pile on, you can’t seem to get warm. Then it happens: that familiar tickle in your throat, a sniffle, maybe even an ache behind your eyes. Oh no… is that the flu coming on?

According to the CDC, last year’s flu season was classified as high severity — and across all age groups, it was the worst of the past decade. While the official forecast for the 2025–26 season won’t be released until after this magazine is printed, early international data suggests this year could be just as challenging. On top of that, early surges in COVID-19, whooping cough, and norovirus are already raising public health concerns.

When the weather turns cold, it can feel like illness is unavoidable—but there’s plenty you can do to stay healthy. Dr. Dana Kupper, owner of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness in Holland, says she’s already seeing an uptick in patients seeking immunity-boosting IV therapies and vitamin injections to get ahead of seasonal illness.

Here are Dr. Dana’s Top Flu-Prevention Tips:

Wash Your Hands Frequently

Use soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol when soap isn’t available.

Stop Touching Your Face!

Viruses enter through your eyes, nose, and mouth—so avoid rubbing your face, especially when you’re out in public. (Ew!)

Clean & Disinfect Surfaces

Regularly wipe down high-touch areas such as phones, doorknobs, keyboards, and countertops.

Practice Flu Etiquette

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue, not your hands. Dispose of tissues immediately and wash up afterward.

Prevent the Spread

Avoid close contact with people who are sick—and if you’re the one under the weather, stay home to recover and protect others.

And don’t forget the basics: take care of yourself. Get 7–9 hours of sleep each night, eat a nutrient-rich diet, stay active, and manage stress. Discuss additional preventive measures, such as vaccination with your healthcare provider. Your immune system performs best when your body is well cared for.

Now for the plus 1:

Deep Prevention with IV Therapy

If you’re looking for extra protection or faster recovery, IV therapy can help. Immune support and nutrient-rich blends designed for both prevention and recovery replenish nutrients, and accelerate healing if illness strikes.

Seek a referral from your physician to see if personalized IV therapies tailored to your unique health needs are right for you.