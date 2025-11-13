Art blooms big on the Lakeshore this season

A little magic has descended upon Saugatuck’s Cook Park, 40 Water Street, Saugatuck.

A recently installed immersive exhibit entitled “Flower World” surrounds “and engages visitors, making them feel like they’re part of the artwork rather than just observing it,” said Lisa Mize, Executive Director of the Saugatuck/Douglas Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, which sponsored it.

The magic takes the form of 10 large, colorful “Dr. Seuss-esque style” flowers that light up at night in a project entitled “Flower World.”

The flowers sprung up in October in a temporary exhibit that will last—unwilted—through April.

Sponsors hope the public will, not tiptoe through the tulips, but rather frolic among the flowers in the immersive exhibit.

“‘Flower World’ is more than a sculpture,” Mize said.“It’s an invitation for our community and visitors to engage with art in a playful, memorable way. This is placemaking at its best—an experience that celebrates creativity and builds community pride.”

The CVB partnered with Saugatuck Center for the Arts which was the project manager of the exhibit, Mize said. “Their input and experience has been invaluable,” she added.

The project reflects the CVB’s commitment to strengthening Saugatuck’s reputation as the Art Coast of Michigan, where creativity and community intersect year-round, Mize said.

It’s the first time the CVB has embarked on a creative placemaking project for the community. “This initiative is part of a bigger vision by the CVB board to grow the shoulder season, which is why the sculptures will be up through April,” Mize said.

Artist Jeffrey Augustine Songco said his interest in nature, friendship and brotherhood inspired him to create “Flower World.”

“I wanted to create a celebratory landscape of playful abstract flowers that are vibrant in color, lines and movement,” he said. “As a Filipino-American artist, I like to think of ‘Flower World’ as a self-portrait—a tropical flower blooming over a blanket of snow in Michigan.”

Songco said he sees the exhibit as “welcoming visitors to pause, reflect, and celebrate throughout the day and even at night.” It will be up in three seasons so “we’ll have the opportunity to experience the artwork against the beautiful backdrop of different seasons,” he said.

Looking for more ways to enjoy art? Here are some options:

For a change of pace, head to Muskegon Museum of Art for “Art Nouveau: Age of Elegance,” an exhibit showcasing iconic works from the Art Nouveau movement. Among them: original Mucha posters, rare Amphora ceramics and elegant furniture of the era as visitors step back in time to discover how Art Nouveau influenced culture, art and design.

Art Nouveau, “new art” in English, was a reaction against mass-produced goods and industrial design in the early 1900s. It’s aim: to bring beauty, craftsmanship and artistic expression to everyday life. Inspired by nature, it features flowing curves, floral and plant motifs and decorative patterns.

“Art Nouveau: Age of Elegance”

Where: Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon

Date: Through Jan. 11

Special event: Curator flash tours, Dec. 18

Info: muskegonartmuseum.org

Cost: $12, adult; free, children 16 and under; $8, seniors (65+), $6, students age 17+ with ID. General admission is free Thursdays, thanks to the Meijer Foundation and every second Saturday, thanks to Howmet Aerospace

Tango takes over Holland Area Arts Council for its First Friday event in November when Jorge Niedas and Liz Sung from Tango 21 Dance Theater in Chicago demonstrate and teach the sultry dance that originated in late 19th-century Buenos Aires.

An Evening of Tango

Where: Holland Area Arts Council, 150 E. 8th St, Holland

When: 6-9 p.m., Nov. 7; tango class until 7 p.m. followed by Milonga (social dance)

Cost: $20, $10 for students with ID, free for HAAC members

Info: hollandarts.com

Come again Nov. 8 for tango workshops. Beginner class, 2-3:15 p.m. Taking it to the next level class, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Fee: $20 for one workshop; $30 for both. Students with ID, $10 for one workshop; $20 for both.

In a fascinating exhibit entitled “Flourish” at Saugatuck Center for the Arts, artist Kayla Powers shows biodiversity, interconnectedness and the cyclical nature of life through oversized fiber works. She uses plant-based fabrics, natural dyes and repurposed materials in large scale works to show how plants and humans thrive together.

Powers creates natural dyes from local plants, roots, flowers and sometimes even food waste. For this exhibit she also uses flowers from plants in SCA’s garden in her dyes.

“Flourish”

Where: Saugatuck Center for the Arts, 400 Culver St, Saugatuck

Date: Nov. 7-May 1

Special event: “Interwoven: The Art of Flourishing Together,” a free, multidisciplinary and multi-sensory event, 6-9 p.m., Nov. 7

Cost: Free

Info: sc4a.org

HAAC raffle: Winner takes a piece with a link to history

Holland Area Arts Council is offering the public a chance to own an iconic mid-century piece of furniture.

The council is raffling off an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, one of the most celebrated pieces of modern furniture. Inspired by the traditional English club chair and designed by Charles Eames and his wife Ray-Bernice Eames, the chair was considered an icon of modern design when it debuted in the mid 1950s. The chair and ottoman are still being manufactured today.

Tickets are $50 each but the prize is priceless for Eames fans.

The winning ticket will be drawn Nov. 13. Shipping isn’t available; the winner must pickup the prize in person at the council office, 150 E. 8th St., Holland.