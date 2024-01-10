Scholar serves up old school favorites

Few restaurants have opened up in Grand Rapids with such a specific approach in mind, particularly one that fit its building so well.

Scholar, 11 Ionia Ave. SW, opened in October 2023 in the former building that was occupied by the long-time Grand Rapids nightlife spot, J. Gardella’s Tavern.

Michael Winks, a Northpointe Bank executive, purchased the building in December 2021 and set out with the hopes of creating an upscale dining experience without stuffiness, a desire found while hosting client meetings.

“The hope is to have elevated dining with a fun atmosphere, a littler cooler vibe than you find most places and not stuffy,” Winks said. “I’ve been in banking my whole career, and there aren’t a lot of great options from a service standpoint. You want great food, but less casual service; more we’ll take care of you, but we’re in the background when having the discussions.”

Having heard the Gardella’s building was for sale, Winks found himself with the property when he checked with a real estate broker to see if it was still available. Then he had to find an operating partner for the restaurant. That came by way of the husband-and-wife pair Taylor and Alivia Boeschenstein, with Taylor as the chef and Alivia as the general manager.

The 133-year-old building offered plenty of opportunity for the restaurant, consisting of 6,200 square feet across three floors. The age of the space plays along perfectly for the retro American dining experience the group settled on.

“We really embrace the classic American dishes, things like you might see in your great grandmother’s recipes,” Winks said. “Taylor puts a great twist on fine dining, early American cuisine, which is something you don’t see often.”

The team fully delivers on the presentation of the idea of early American dining, playing hard into the building’s charming history and assets. Paired with the creative menus, the concept is intriguing and hard to pass up a chance at trying.

The top takeaway from a visit to Scholar is the well-done, cohesive cozy aesthetic that aims to keep diners and drinks alike put together by renowned designer Josh Tremblay, a Chicago-based commercial interior designer.