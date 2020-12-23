Survey: Half of Michigan families planning a TV dinner for Christmas

If there’s one certain thing this December, it’s that Christmas is going to look pretty different than it does in other years.

SoapHub.com polled 3,000 individuals and found over half (58%) of families in Michigan will forgo the traditional Christmas meal this year and opt for something low-key instead, such as dinner in front of the TV.

The survey said many households have extended family scattered across the state or country, but in the interests of keeping everyone safe, have decided to forgo the traditional big get-together and keep it small this year.

While the big fancy holiday meal often is seen as one of the best parts of the festive season, it’s also a lot of work — between shopping, prepping and cooking — and many have concluded that it’s just not worth the effort given that there will be so few people to cook for, the survey noted.

An interactive map below shows significant percentages of households in every state are planning a more low-key Christmas this year.